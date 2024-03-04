Next Article

Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner is no more

What caused the death of Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner

By Tanvi Gupta 05:33 pm Mar 04, 202405:33 pm

What's the story American rock and roll band Blackberry Smoke's drummer and founding member, Brit Turner, tragically died on Sunday (local time). He was 57. Turner had been fighting glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, since November 2022 after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor. The band shared the heartbreaking news on social media, stating, "It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother has moved on from this life."

Information

Medical jargon: What is glioblastoma?

Turner was hospitalized in 2022 after suffering a heart attack. However, he returned to the stage shortly after. Later that year, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma. Per the Mayo Clinic, "Glioblastoma is a type of cancer that starts as a growth of cells in the brain or spinal cord. It grows quickly and can destroy healthy tissue."

Legacy

Turner's legacy and impact worldwide

Turner's powerful drumming was essential to Blackberry Smoke's unique sound and energy. He continued to tour with the band after his brain surgery in 2022 but had to skip some performances due to health issues. In December, the band revealed that Turner would be taking a break from shows to undergo further glioblastoma treatment. His demise is a profound loss to the music community, prompting an overwhelming wave of tributes from fans and fellow musicians globally.

Twitter Post

Here's the heart-wrenching post by the band

Background

Early life and his inclination toward hard rock bands

Hailing from Mount Clemens, Michigan, and growing up in Smyrna, Georgia, Turner was immersed in music from a young age. In a 2012 Modern Drummer blog post, he reminisced about getting a snare drum for Christmas before sixth grade and being inspired by his father's big band experience and other musically inclined family members. Turner developed a passion for hard rock and heavy metal bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden during the 1980s.

Band's formation

Turner established Blackberry Smoke with his brother

In 1988, Turner and his brother Richard Turner formed the thrash-metal band Nihilist, with Richard on bass. The brothers eventually embraced their Southern roots and established Blackberry Smoke in 2000 alongside singer-guitarist Charlie Starr and guitarist Paul Jackson. Keyboardist Brandon Still joined the group shortly after. Turner once reflected on his musical journey, saying, "After I got heavy metal out of my system, it was on to straight-up rock and roll, Americana, Southern rock, and traditional country."

Insights

Blackberry Smoke's success and big breakthrough

Blackberry Smoke released their debut album—Bad Luck Ain't No Crime—in 2003. They first gained recognition in 2009 with Good One Comin' On from their album Little Piece of Dixie. Their success continued with the 2012 release of The Whippoorwill LP, which landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The band's big break arrived in 2015 with Holding All the Roses, featuring songs like Too High which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard's country albums charts.