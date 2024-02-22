Priyank Sharma and wife Shaza Morani welcomed baby girl

Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyank and wife Shaza welcome baby girl

What's the story Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyank Sharma and his wife Shaza Morani have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world. The little princess was born on February 21, according to Times Now. This bundle of joy has brought immense happiness to both families, with the proud grandparents celebrating the arrival of their adorable granddaughter.

In anticipation of their little one's arrival, the couple participated in a traditional Marathi ritual in January, donning matching pink outfits and showcasing Morani's baby bump. They were joined by Sharma's parents, actor-singer Padmini Kolhapure and Pradeep Sharma, and Morani's sister-actor Zoa Morani. Kapoor donned a green ethnic ensemble for the same event. Sharma shared his excitement on Instagram, writing, "T-2 for baby T fam #marathi vibe."

A throwback to Sharma-Morani's dreamy wedding

The love story of Sharma and Morani blossomed over the years, leading to their beautiful wedding in the Maldives in March 2021. Their nuptials featured a fun beach party, a traditional haldi ceremony, a classy white wedding, and a Hindu wedding ceremony. Morani looked radiant in a mauve lehenga for the Hindu wedding, while Sharma sported an elegant ivory sherwani.