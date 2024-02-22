'Article 370' releases on Friday

Feb 22, 2024

What's the story Yami Gautam Dhar enjoys a decent fan following in Bollywood and the actor is gearing up for her upcoming political thriller Article 370. The movie's promo materials have piqued interest as it revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Ahead of its Friday release, the movie's advance sale details are here and it is headed for a lukewarm start.

Cast and other details

As per trade analyst Himesh Mankad, the Aditya Jambhale directorial has sold 41,600 tickets for Day 1 in multiplex chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) in India. The movie is pitted against Vidyut Jammwal's actioner Crakk. The cast includes Priyamani, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmakar, Ashwini Koul, Sumit Kaul, and Raj Arjun, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

