'Lal Salaam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Lal Salaam' experiences not-so-great opening weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:37 am Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is an established name in Tamil cinema and the director made a comeback after seven long years with Lal Salaam. The sports actioner was in the buzz since its announcement and its main USP was megastar Rajinikanth's extended cameo. At the box office, the movie experienced a lukewarm opening weekend, whereas critics have praised the film.

Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vishnu Vishal-headlined film earned Rs. 3 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 9.7 crore in India. The movie's slight dip on Sunday is not a good sign for commercial longevity. The cast includes Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, Jeevitha, K.S. Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah, among others. The project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

