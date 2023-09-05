#Thalaivar170: Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier join Rajinikanth starrer

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023

'Thalaivar 170' has new members in the cast

Megastar Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of Jailer. The action thriller has surpassed the Rs. 600 crore mark globally. The buzz surrounding his next titled Thalaivar 170 is quite high. Now, a new report suggests that the makers have roped in two known faces in the film. Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier have been brought in for the upcoming TJ Gnanavel directorial.

Confluence of all major film industries

A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "It's a special film and he is going all out to bring in the best names to join the cast. While Amitabh Bachchan is from the Hindi film industry, Fahadh Faasil has joined in from Malayalam, and Rana has come on board from the Telugu fraternity." Reportedly, the movie is slated to go on floors in September 2023 and makers are aiming for a mid-2024 release.

Upcoming projects of Rajinikanth

The upcoming film will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions and it will mark Rajinikanth's reunion with them after 2.0 and Darbar. Reports suggest that Rajinikanth will be playing the role of a police officer in Thalaivar 170. After the mammoth success of Jailer, Thalaivar 170 is expected to replicate the same. On the other hand, Rajinikanth is expected to begin shooting for director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171 around March 2024.

