Entertainment

Vikram Prabhu's first look from 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is out

Vikram Prabhu's first look from 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 01:03 pm 1 min read

Vikram Prabhu's first look from 'Ponniyin Selvan: II has been revealed

Mani Ratnam is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of Indian cinema. His recent directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I was a blockbuster and fans were eagerly waiting for the historical drama's second installment titled Ponniyin Selvan: II. Lyca Productions have now released the first look of Vikram Prabhu's first look from the Ponniyin Selvan universe. The actor will play Parthibendra Pallavan in the film.

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

Prabhu looks fierce in this new look and the film is slated to be released on April 28. The ensemble cast includes Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Parthiban, Mohan Raman, and Ashwin Kakumanu, among others. The music is helmed by AR Rahman and the film is cranked by Ravi Varman. The story revolves around the Chola dynasty.

Twitter Post