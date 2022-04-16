Entertainment

5 Bollywood brides who ditched red for their wedding days

5 Bollywood brides who ditched red for their wedding days

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 16, 2022, 11:42 am 2 min read

These Bollywood brides showed red is not always the color for getting married

Alia Bhatt chose an ivory-gold Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble for her wedding to fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. Previously, singer Neha Kakkar also had opted for a pale pink classic wedding lehenga, again designed by Mukherjee, for her wedding to Rohanpreet Singh in October last year. Apart from them, these five Bollywood brides ditched the typical red on their wedding days, too.

#1 Anushka Sharma

In 2017, actor Anushka Sharma married ace cricketer Virat Kohli at Borgo Finocchieto in Italy's Tuscany. For her big day, Sharma donned a blush pink lehenga that was designed by Mukherjee, Bollywood's bridalwear mogul. Her lehenga had Renaissance style hand embroidery done in soft English colors. It took over 32 days and more than 60 artisans to complete the artwork on the dress!

#2 Mira Rajput

Renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna designed Mira Rajput's pastel pink lehenga. It comprised a short-sleeved blouse alongside a delicately embroidered soft pink skirt. She paired the ensemble with two dupattas: one that she draped like a saree and the other tulle dupatta used to cover her head. The lehenga was crafted with 3D flowers, floral embroidery with French knots, pearls and intricate zardozi work.

#3 Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal opted for a neutral palette for their traditional wedding attires. Dalal reportedly wore a design from her own design house. For her big day, she donned a pale gold voluminous lehenga that was embellished tastefully with intricate handwork. Her outfit was paired with a full-sleeved blouse with ruching at the front and sheer sleeves with motifs.

#4 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan dumped the traditional red for their wedding ceremony back in 2007. Bachchan donned a golden saree for her wedding day ceremony that was designed by ace couturier Neeta Lulla. The masterpiece was made with dozens of Swarovski crystals embellished on the border. It also had a lot of threadwork that was done using real gold.

#5 Soha Ali Khan

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu got married in January 2015. The couple decided to wear a different color for their wedding ceremony, steering clear of the obvious. "It (Khan's lehenga) was my showstopper lehenga from my Opium collection," Mukherjee shared with Elle. It was in ivory and gold, with a touch of "kesariya orange," on the insistence of Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore.