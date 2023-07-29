Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils first look of Sanjay Dutt from 'Leo'

Entertainment

Lokesh Kanagaraj unveils first look of Sanjay Dutt from 'Leo'

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 29, 2023 | 07:39 pm 2 min read

Thalapathy Vijay-led 'Leo' will hit theaters on October 19

It's a day of double celebration for Sanjay Dutt's fans as two filmmakers unveiled the first look of the actor from their respective projects. After Puri Jagannadh delighted fans by revealing the intriguing first look of Dutt from the upcoming venture, Double iSmart, acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj surprised everyone with a video giving a glimpse of the actor as Antony Das in Leo.

Why does this story matter?

It goes without saying that Vijay is one of the most significant crowd-pullers in India, and the buzz surrounding his next film, Leo, is at an all-time high. It marks the reunion of Vijay with Kanagaraj after their hit 2021 film Master. Notably, Dutt is making his debut in the Tamil film industry with Leo, portraying a pivotal character in the movie.

Video unveils Dutt's remarkable role as antagonist

The glimpse video revealed Dutt's blazing look, showcasing him with a well-groomed mustache and insane demeanor. Notably, it also symbolizes Dutt as an eagle, adding an intriguing element to Leo. Kanagaraj shared the first look video, accompanied by a caption, which read, "Meet #AntonyDas. A small gift from all of us to you [Dutt] sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you!"

Take a look at the surprise video here

Dutt's first look in 'Double iSmart' unveiled on birthday

On Saturday morning, Jagannadh delighted audiences with the first look of Dutt from his pan-Indian venture, titled Double iSmart, who will be seen playing the character of "Big Bull" in the upcoming film. It will be for the first time that Dutt will be collaborating with Jagannadh. The film serves as a sequel to 2019's iSmart Shankar—with Telugu actor Ram Pothineni in the lead.

Meanwhile, know more about Kanagaraj's ambitious project

Leo is a highly-anticipated project as it is reportedly part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, also known as LCU. The movie boasts an astounding cast, featuring actors like Vijay, Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. In Leo, Vijay will take on the powerful role of a gangster, and Dutt as the formidable antagonist.

Share this timeline