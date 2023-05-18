Entertainment

Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalaivar 171' might be Rajinikanth's swan song

May 18, 2023

'Thalaivar 171' might be Rajinikanth's last film

Megastar Rajinikanth is an omnipresent actor in Tamil cinema for more than five decades. The actor enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. Earlier, reports suggested that Thalaivar 171 with Lokesh Kanagaraj will be the Chandramukhi actor's swan song of his acting career. Now actor Mysskin, Rajinikanth's co-actor in Thalaivar 171 has opened up about the same in an interview.

Mysskin spoke about the same in an interview

In the interview, Mysskin revealed that Thalaivar wanted to collaborate with Kanagaraj on his last film. The director is currently busy with Vijay's Leo. Whereas, Rajinikanth is currently filming his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. An official confirmation regarding the Kanagaraj-Rajinikanth film is anticipated among fans. It will be a delight to watch the megastar in a new avatar.

