Sanjay Dutt's first look in 'Double iSmart' revealed

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 29, 2023 | 12:21 pm 2 min read

'Double iSmart' is eyeing a March 2024 release

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh have paired up for their next pan-India project, titled Double iSmart. The film is a sequel to their 2019 commercially successful film, iSmart Shankar, which starred Pothineni in the lead. Now, on Saturday, the makers revealed the first look of Sanjay Dutt, who will be essaying the role of "Big Bull" in the upcoming movie.

Why does this story matter?

The 2019 Telugu movie, iSmart Shankar, revolved around an assassin who works under another assassin. One day, his girlfriend gets killed in a shootout, leading him to seek revenge. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film went on to become a commercial success. Now, the makers are gearing up for its sequel, which is expected to release in 2024.

'Double iSmart' to show Dutt in never-seen-before avatar

The first look of Dutt shared by the makers showed the actor in an ultra-stylish look. He is seen donning a swanky suit accessorized with a watch, rings, earrings, and a tattoo on his face. The poster suggests that Dutt will essay the role of "Big Bull" in the movie, but nothing more than that has been revealed about his character so far.

Check out his look here

Instagram Post A post shared by duttsanjay on July 29, 2023 at 11:22 am IST

'Double iSmart' marks Dutt-Jagannadh's 1st collab

Bollywood's Khalnayak has gained popularity among South Indian audiences in recent years. After working with Yash and Prashanth Neel in KGF: Chapter 2, Dutt will be next seen with Vijay in Leo. It will be for the first time that Dutt will be collaborating with Jagannadh, who is a popular South Indian director. This is also his first project with Pothineni.

'Double iSmart' went on floors in Mumbai recently

The filming for Double iSmart has already begun in Mumbai. The makers reportedly began the shooting with an action sequence. As per reports, Pothineni has undergone a stylish makeover for the movie. Meanwhile, Dutt is expected to play a full-length character in the film co-produced by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. It is slated to release in theaters on March 8, 2024, in multiple languages.

