Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' is not-so-merry anymore
Sriram Raghavan is all about thrill, suspense, and intrigue. The filmmaker has carved his niche and produced some gems on celluloid over the years. His recently released film Merry Christmas has emerged to be a critically acclaimed film and has received a lukewarm response from viewers. The movie has slowed down and is quite likely to exit theaters amid the Fighter buzz.
Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Katrina Kaif-headlined film earned Rs. 24 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 18.2 crore in India. Kaif's performance has been lauded by many and currently the film needs a commercial boost for survival. The ensemble cast includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Radhika Apte, among others.