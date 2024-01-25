#1

'Pyaar Hua Chupke Se'

A recipient of many accolades, including the Padma Shri, Krishnamurthy won her first Filmfare Award in the year 1995 for the film 1942: Love Story's song Pyaar Hua Chupke Se. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film starred Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Jackie Shroff. The film's music was composed by RD Burman; it brought him his last Filmfare Award, that too posthumously.

#2

'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya'

Who doesn't remember Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance steps from the song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya? Not only is it one of the best collaborations of choreographer Saroj Khan and Dixit, but also a very popular dance number from the '90s. From the movie Yaraana starring Rishi Kapoor and Dixit, the film won two Filmfare awards - Best Actress and Best Female Playback Singer.

#3

'Aaj Main Upar'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical is a critical and commercial success that was released in 1996. The album, composed by Jatin-Lalit, had a total of 10 songs of which, four were sung by Krishnamurthy. She won the Best Female Playback Singer award for the song Aaj Main Upar, in which the male voice was given by Kumar Sanu.

#4

'Dola Re Dola'

From the movie Devdas, Krishnamurthy won a Filmfare Award for the song Dola Re Dola. She shared the award with her co-singer Shreya Ghoshal. Pictured on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dixit, the song is a composition of Ismail Darbar while the lyrics were penned by Nusrat Badr. Apart from its music and lyrics, the song was a hit for its choreography too.