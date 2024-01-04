NCT's Ten announces fan-con '1001'; dates and location details inside

By Aikantik Bag 11:47 am Jan 04, 202411:47 am

NCT Ten to host his first solo fan-con titled '1001'

Get ready, NCT fans! Ten is gearing up for his first-ever solo fan-con, titled 1001 set to take place in four major cities across Asia. The excitement began on Thursday when NCT's social media accounts unveiled a teaser poster, announcing the fan-meet's dates and locations. Kicking off in Seoul on February 17, this thrilling event promises to be one of a kind.

NCT's Ten to release debut solo album, too

Ten's 1001 fan-con will continue in Bangkok on March 3, Hong Kong on March 9, and wrap up in Jakarta on April 27. Reportedly, the K-pop star is also gearing up for the release of his debut solo album in February. In the meantime, catch Ten in the video series Welcome to NCT Universe.

