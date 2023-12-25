ATEEZ teases 4 music videos; release dates inside

By Aikantik Bag 09:23 pm Dec 25, 202309:23 pm

ATEEZ is gearing up to release 4 music videos in January 2024

Get ready, ATEEZ fans! The K-pop group has officially announced it will release four new music videos in January 2024, sparking excitement among its global fanbase. ATEEZ also shared a cryptic promotion map, giving fans a sneak peek at what's in store for the coming weeks. The group recently made waves with their second studio album THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL, which earned them their first-ever number-one spot on Billboard 200.

Release dates and promotion map

Mark your calendars, as ATEEZ's "World A Preview" drops on Tuesday, followed by new music videos every week on January 3, 10, 17, and 24. The promotion map offers a glimpse into the group's plans for the upcoming weeks, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the fresh content. ATEEZ is also preparing for their sold-out Seoul concerts on January 27 and 28, 2024, which will kick off their TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER world tour.

