By Aikantik Bag 10:32 am Dec 07, 202310:32 am

'Pink Friday 2' drops on Friday

Barbz, it's time to assemble! Yes, Nicki Minaj is about to release her fifth studio album titled Pink Friday 2 and ahead of its release, she unveiled the teaser of the same. The second installment of Pink Friday comes after 13 years and fans are eagerly waiting for the magic. Before the premiere, fans have started a unique AI phenomenon named Gag City.

AI x Music: Showcasing an amazing crossover

Ever since Minaj dropped the album cover, the Pink-tinted city below her on the cover has been called Gag City by fans. They have made an entire city using AI and made visual impressions of other celebrities in that city. This technique worked as a good marketing tool. The album consists of two singles, too—Super Freaky Girl and Last Time I Saw You.

