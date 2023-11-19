Jodie Foster's birthday: Celebrating actor's prowess with 5 career-defining films

By Tanvi Gupta

Hollywood icon Jodie Foster celebrates her 61st birthday on Sunday

With decades of prowess in her performances, Jodie Foster has etched an indelible mark on the screen. From her first Academy Award nomination at 14 to Best Actress wins for The Accused and The Silence of the Lambs—Foster's career is a testament to her natural talent and undying spark. On her 61st birthday, we gather roles that have shaped this unparalleled Hollywood actor's legacy.

'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Foster boldly embraced early adulthood by going toe-to-toe with Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver. Portraying a child sex worker Iris, Foster's performance was nothing but arresting. Nearly becoming the youngest actor to clinch an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at 14, she showcased an acting prowess surpassing actors double her age, propelling her into a career that refused to be overlooked.

'The Accused' (1988)

At 26, Foster clinched her first Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal in The Accused. Foster played Sarah Tobias—a young waitress brutally gang-raped at a local bar—echoing the real-life harrowing 1983 gang-rape case of Cheryl Araujo in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Beyond the legal drama's searing exploration of sexual assault's societal impact, Foster's unfiltered authenticity shined brightly, conveying the challenges of a working-class existence.

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The impact of The Silence of the Lambs endures today through Dr. Hannibal Lecter's (Anthony Hopkins) cultural permeation and a plethora of spinoffs. Amid it all, let's not forget the heart of the cinematic masterpiece—Foster. As Clarice—the determined FBI agent in pursuit of Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine)—Foster delivered a tour de force performance, and her portrayal made this film hauntingly human and deeply stirring.

'Panic Room' (2002)

David Fincher's Panic Room often slips from memory, but it was, in fact, a considerable display of Foster's artistic supremacy. Foster stepped into the lead role at the eleventh hour, replacing Nicole Kidman. She played Meg—a single mother forced to safeguard her daughter Sarah (Kristen Stewart)—when intruders invade their house for hidden loot. A master of clenched-teeth resilience, Foster's performance elevated this remarkable thriller.

'Inside Man' (2006)

As the formidable fixer Madeleine White in Spike Lee's Inside Man, Foster flexed her versatility in a rare villainous role. She essayed a shrewd consultant dedicated to preserving the secrets of banker Arthur Case (Christopher Plummer). In her role as Madeleine, Foster outwits her male counterparts. Her character is portrayed as well-versed in staying ahead of those trying to undermine her employer, Case.