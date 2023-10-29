Happy birthday, Kriti Kharbanda: Bollywood films featuring her

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:15 am Oct 29, 202303:15 am

The 33-year-old actor will be next seen in 'Risky Romeo' opposite Sunny Singh

Kriti Kharbanda﻿ is a popular name in the South Indian film industry. After making her debut in the Telugu and the Kannada film industries in 2009 and 2010, respectively, the actor ventured into Hindi cinema in 2016 with Raaz: Reboot. As she turns 33 years old on Sunday (October 29), we revisit some of the films she has been part of in Bollywood.

'Housefull 4' (2019)

Farhad Samji's 2019 film Housefull 4 featured an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, and Kharbanda. Half the fantasy comedy was initially directed by Sajid Khan. However, due to the #MeToo sexual harassment allegations against him, he was replaced by Samji, who shot the rest. Kharbanda essayed the roles of Rajkumari Meena and Neha Thakral in it.

'Veerey Ki Wedding' (2018)

Kharbanda, who is currently in a relationship with Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat, was cast opposite him in Veerey Ki Wedding. Directed by filmmaker Anshu Trikha, the romantic comedy-drama also featured Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead. The film was involved in a couple of controversies, including one over its title, which was similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Veere Di Wedding (2018).

'Guest iin London' (2017)

This comedy family drama helmed by Ashwni Dhir starred Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Tanvi Azmi, and Kharbanda. It revolves around Aryan (Aaryan) and Ananya (Kharbanda), who try to fake a marriage for the former's immigration status in London. Their lives turn upside down when Aryan's chacha-chachi (Rawal and Azmi) pay them a surprise visit. Ajay Devgn also played a special cameo in the movie.

'Shaadi Mein Zarur Aana' (2017)

Kharbanda shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao in the 2017 film Shaadi Mein Zarur Aana. Helmed by Ratnaa Sinha, the romantic comedy-drama revolves around two individuals who meet through their parents for an arranged marriage and eventually fall in love. However, things go south when the bride runs away from her own wedding after she cracks an administrative civil service examination.