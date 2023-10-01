'Room' to Fast X': Birthday girl Brie Larson's acclaimed performances

'Room' to Fast X': Birthday girl Brie Larson's acclaimed performances

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 am Oct 01, 202301:15 am

To celebrate Brie Larson's 34th birthday, watch these titles

Hollywood actor Brie Larson turned 34 on Sunday (October 1). The Captain Marvel star began acting at a very young age and, since then, has worked not only in films but television and theater too. She is a recipient of one Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, among others. Here, we explore her best performances that brought her critical acclaim.

'Fast X' (2023)

Larson joined the Fast & Furious franchise in 2023 with its latest installment, Fast X, which was theatrically released in May. Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is the 10th installment of the film series. It featured an ensemble cast comprising Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, and others. Larson has essayed the role of Tess in the film.

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Before Avengers: Endgame, Larson was cast in Captain Marvel as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Both films were released in 2019, just months apart. Larson reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame, joining the rest of the cast comprising Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, and Benedict Wong, among many others.

'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Larson played the titular superhero in Captain Marvel, the Marvel Studios film released in February 2019. The movie also featured Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, and others in pivotal roles. At the time of its release, it became the biggest opener film led by a female actor. Captain Marvel is a film that runs high on action and humor.

'Room' (2015)

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson, Room is a drama film that stars Larson in the lead. It's a story about a young woman who has been in captivity for seven years. She lives with her five-year-old son, born in captivity, who hasn't seen the outer world. Room revolves around the mother-son duo's escape. Larson won an Oscar for her performance in the movie.