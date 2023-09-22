'Percy Jackson and the Olympians': Meet the series' characters

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 22, 2023

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' cast and characters

The trailer of the fantasy and adventure novel series Percy Jackson and the Olympians was dropped recently and fans are absolutely loving it. The first season of the series with eight episodes is set to premiere on December 20 on Disney+. Let's meet the characters of the series based on Rick Riordan's set of five novels inspired by Greek mythology.

About 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Jon Steinberg and Riordan have co-written the pilot of the series Percy Jackson and the Olympians directed by James Bobin (Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Muppets, Muppets Most Wanted, Dora and the Lost City of Gold). The series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy, among several others.

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Scobell embodies the protagonist of the series- Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old modern demigod "who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt." "With help from his friends, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus," as per Disney+'s synopsis.

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Jeffries plays the role of Annabeth Chase, the demigod daughter of the Greek goddess Athena, and the love interest of Jackson. Regarding Jeffries's casting in the show, Riordan told Entertainment Weekly that his franchise has been made more diverse by casting a Black actor for the role of Chase who was written as a white blonde-haired girl in the books.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Simhadri's Grover Underwood is a satyr, a Lord of the Wild and Jackson's best friend. He is loyal and compassionate to Jackson. He might seem timid, but is immensely courageous, strongly connected to nature, and deeply committed to his mission. His love for nature and his friends makes him a heartwarming and memorable character. And as the story proceeds, his horns keep growing.

