'Suits' actor Billy Miller (43) dies—his other memorable roles

Entertainment

'Suits' actor Billy Miller (43) dies—his other memorable roles

Written by Isha Sharma September 18, 2023 | 10:33 am 2 min read

American actor Billy Miller has passed away at 43 (Photo credit: IMDb) )

Three-time Daytime Emmy-winning artist Billy Miller passed away on Friday in Austin, Texas at 43. The news of his death first surfaced on Sunday, and his agent Marnie Sparer told Variety that the actor was "struggling with manic depression when he died." Tragically, Miller would have turned 44 on Sunday. In honor of his memory, let's look at his best roles.

'The Young and the Restless'

CBS's long-running and highly successful program The Young and the Restless was Miller's first major claim to fame which properly introduced him to the American audience. Miller was associated with the show from 2008 to 2014 and starred in over 700 episodes, which eventually won him three Daytime Emmys (once for Outstanding Lead Actor and twice for Outstanding Supporting Actor).

'General Hospital'

After his glorious run on The Young and the Restless came to an end, he went on to join the cast of General Hospital, another long-running show that has spanned decades and was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Here, he was required to play the dual roles of Jason Morgan and Drew Cain. He was a series regular on the show till 2019.

'Suits'

In addition to these shows, another popular acting credit that Miller has to his name is the legal drama Suits, created and written by Aaron Korsh. Although he was not a series regular or recurring character, starring in Suits as Marcus Specter ushered in further fame and popularity. The show starred Gabriel Macht, Patrick J Adams, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle in the lead.

'Truth Be Told'

Between 2019 and 2020, Miller was a part of 10 episodes of Apple TV+'s crime drama show Truth Be Told, where he played the role of Alex Dunn in Season 1. The series has been adapted from Kathleen Barber's 2017 debut novel Are You Sleeping. Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Kate Hudson, and Tami Roman are also a part of its cast ensemble.

Share this timeline