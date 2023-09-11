'Darkest Hour' to 'Pride & Prejudice': Must-watch Joe Wright movies

Joe Wright's aesthetics and style of making period drama adaptations of literature like Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, and Anna Karenina, among others, make him stand out. The English filmmaker's theater experiences shine through his diverse filmography comprising films based on real-life events and even thrillers. We have curated some of his best and timeless works that have left an indelible mark in Hollywood.

'Darkest Hour' (2017)

The 2017 biographical war drama film Darkest Hour follows Winston Churchill becoming the Prime Minister during World War II in 1940. It follows Churchill as he chooses between negotiating with Adolf Hitler or continuing the war despite the possibility that it may lead to the collapse of the British Empire. It got Gary Oldman his long-due Oscar for his brilliant portrayal of Churchill.

'Anna Karenina' (2012)

In Anna Karenina, the 2012 adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's 1878 namesake novel, Wright reunites with Keira Knightley for the third time for the titular role. Set in the late 19th century in Russian high society, it follows the titular character, a St. Petersburg aristocrat, who has a life-altering affair with Count Alexei Vronsky. The lavish and beautiful costumes and designs earned an Oscar.

'Hanna' (2011)

Moving away from the literary adaptations, Wright even nailed the 2011 action-adventure film, Hanna. He reunited with Saoirse Ronan (after Atonement) starring her in the titular character. The film follows a 16-year-old girl raised by her ex-CIA father to be a skilled assassin and sent on a mission throughout Europe while being hunted by a merciless intelligence agent (Cate Blanchett) and her team.

'Atonement' (2007)

The 2007 romantic war drama film Atonement, adapted from Ian McEwan's novel, stars James McAvoy, Romola Garai, Ronan, Vanessa Redgrave, and Knightley. Set against the backdrop of World War II, it's a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and search for redemption. A young girl's misconceptions, as she falsely accuses her sister's lover, lead to a series of life-altering events.

'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Marking Wright's debut feature film, the 2015 adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel of the same title, Pride & Prejudice, remains one of his best works even after nearly two decades. Starring Knightley and Rosamund Pike, among several others, the film follows the story of five sisters from the rich English Bennet family navigating through love, marriage, personal growth, and class.

