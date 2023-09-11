'Give him a chance': iKON's Bobby reflects on B.I's departure

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 11, 2023 | 05:35 pm 3 min read

iKON member Bobby calls former leader B.I, his 'brother'

iKON, a globally renowned K-pop group, enjoys immense popularity globally. However, the group faced a challenging period when their leader and rapper B.I (Kim Han-bin) was embroiled in drug use allegations in 2019, which ultimately led to his departure from the band. On Monday, iKON member Bobby addressed the issue of fan wars involving iKON and B.I through comments on his personal Instagram account.

Why does this story matter?

Originally formed through the reality survival show WIN: Who is Next, iKON underwent further refinement in the 2014 show Mix & Match, where the final lineup was determined. The group, which was previously under YG Entertainment—currently consists of six members: Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne, and Chan. iKON was initially a seven-member boy band, but leader B.I departed from the band in June 2019.

'I can't stop my love for him…'

Taking to Instagram, Bobby acknowledged that Kim was like a "brother to him." While recognizing that the rapper's actions had a negative impact on the younger generation, Bobby emphasized, "He knows what he did was wrong...but let's not make this whole game commercial...Let's give him a chance." In his message, he also urged fans to avoid division by mentioning terms like "OT7" or "OT6."

'I decide to forgive him and show my love again…'

In response to one fan's comment expressing hurt over Kim's actions, Bobby acknowledged the pain and emotional distress that fans experienced during that challenging period, mentioning he wasn't attempting to justify B.I's behavior. He said, "I decided to forgive him and show my love for my brother again...I don't know if we can collaborate ever again, but I love him still," he commented.

Take a look at the Instagram Post

Here's why B.I left the K-pop group in 2019

iKON's leader B.I faced allegations of attempting to purchase marijuana and LSD in 2016. The news broke out in 2019—following which the K-pop idol announced his departure from the group. In his statement on Instagram then, B.I acknowledged that he had considered purchasing the drugs, and stated, "It's true that I had interest in something to rely on...when I was having a hard time."

B.I apologized for his actions publicly earlier this year

During his court hearing in 2021, B.I admitted all charges of illegal drug use and received a four-year probationary period. Reports indicate that he made a statement in court, acknowledging his mistakes. In June this year, the rapper-singer and songwriter attended a media showcase for his second studio album, TO DIE FOR, where he publicly apologized for disappointing many people and causing social controversy.

