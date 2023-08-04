Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate's house arrest lifted; court conditions inside

August 04, 2023

Andrew Tate's house arrest lifted but with some conditions

Andrew Tate has been in the news for all the wrong reasons and now the controversial influencer has been freed from house arrest by a Bucharest court. He has been facing trial for rape and human trafficking. Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested back in March and charged in June. Despite lifting house arrest, the court has imposed certain restrictions on them.

They need to report to police authorities when ordered to

The court has placed the Tate brothers under judicial control for 60 days. Under this, they can freely move around Bucharest and Ilfov district but they need to report to the police authorities when ordered to. They are also not allowed to contact the two accused Roman associates and anyone related to the alleged victims. Any sort of violation will lead to preventative detention.

Tate had this to say after being freed

What did the Tate brothers do?

According to the Romanian Police, the Tate brothers and two others "created an organized crime group [to] recruit, house, and exploit women by forcing them to create pornographic content." The allegations first surfaced in April 2022. But Tate has always denied these complaints. He has a massive social media following despite receiving criticism for his sexist comments, endorsement of toxic masculinity, among other things.

