Mona Lisa enjoying Indian meal? Chef Vikas Khanna unveils masterpiece

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 04, 2023, 07:37 pm 2 min read

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shares new artwork that has sent fans into frenzy

We are undeniably in the wild era of artificial intelligence (AI), where creative possibilities are immense! In a stunning display of AI's potential, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to Twitter to showcase his creativity. He chose the iconic Mona Lisa as his muse and envisioned her indulging in a delectable Indian feast. And the result? Well, something that has ignited a frenzy among netizens.

Why does this story matter?

From a million bears strolling through the streets of Hong Kong to the existence of a strawberry frog to reimagining our favorite celebrities in their childhood days, creators are producing awe-inspiring, intricately detailed, and astonishingly realistic images—all thanks to AI.

Social media, in turn, has become a playground of fascination and delight—reveling in the incredible outcomes generated by these advanced AI technologies and tools.

Spot something different about Mona Lisa in Khanna's artwork?

Chef Khanna unleashed his creativity as he shared his AI-generated artwork featuring the iconic Mona Lisa. The picture showcases the Italian noblewoman, with her typical expressions, seated at a table adorned with delectable and scrumptious-looking Indian food, all while elegantly dressed in Indian attire. Khanna shared the artwork with a caption that read, "Ok I did this with AI. Mona Lisa enjoying Indian food."

Take a look at Khanna's artwork

'No Samosa, Jalebi? I'm disappointed': Netizens share hilarious reactions

Khanna's artwork left netizens in stitches as they shared their hilarious reactions to the post, which received a staggering over 13,000 views and hundreds of likes. A user commented, "Looks like Monalisa enjoying the Last Supper," while another user commented on the post, "No Samosa, Jalebi? Disappointed...lol (sic)." A user requested Khanna to create another image with "Kadhai Paneer and Naan on Lisa's plate."

AI images of B-town celebrities as women have surfaced online

Meanwhile, pictures of B-town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan recently emerged online. However, they weren't their usual selves but rather AI-rendered versions transformed into women! Yes, you heard that right! An Instagram user, sahixd, shared these spellbound images that left the actors almost unrecognizable. Among the collection, our favorite pick is the AI-imagined image of Rajpal Yadav!

In case you haven't seen pictures, take a look here

