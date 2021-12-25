Career How can MBA help you get ahead in tech?

How can MBA help you get ahead in tech?

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 01:22 pm

MBA courses provide high-standing education to efficiently lead and manage companies. A Master's in Business Administration meets the need to train professionals in business management, planning, and organization. Having an MBA is a sign of status and specialization, as it provides a differentiating factor when it comes to job opportunities. MBA courses have been following recent growth and, nowadays, are more specialized.

In addition, the areas of study MBA courses target have broadened. This evident growth can be also seen in the new methods of study that have emerged considering factors like the student's availability. There are online courses, which, as the name suggests, are non-face-to-face programs that employ virtual platforms and digital tools in the delivery of various study modules, presentations or reports, and evaluations.

MBA courses for technology can be considered one of the pillars of the future. Companies that would like to carry out specialization programs within their employees choose these degrees to get cross-cutting knowledge in current trends such as Big Data, cloud computing, or gamification.

According to a perceptional survey done among recent graduates of top schools that offer MBA courses in technology, Carnegie Mellon (Tepper) is first rated followed by MIT (Sloan) and Stanford. Studying for a master's degree in Information Technology Management will offer know-how tools to manage and operate projects within the IT sector and help entrepreneurs implant and lead up-to-date businesses with the latest technologies.

Fintech, which is the word that comes from combining the words finance and technology, encompasses companies that provide financial services but use technology to improve their financial activities. More and more people are using fintech platforms to execute their financial transactions daily. The main goal of these platforms is to increase the efficiency between the services they provide and the relationship with the customer.

Many companies seek professionals that are up-to-date with the innovations to be able to offer new services and be leaders of the technological transformation. MBA in Fintech prepares professionals in a developing environment within entrepreneurship, networking, communication, and regulation. The course's targeted scope focuses on a broad comprehension of financial terms like financial markets, microeconomics, strategy, and analysis, as well as blockchain, crowdfunding, etc.

MBA in Investment Banking is specialized for graduates in finance or business administration who would like to further develop their mastery and skills in finance. In a dynamic financial environment, MBAs in investment banking explore in-depth recent developments in capital market regulations and trends and technical knowledge about blockchain, machine learning, and IoT. These programs focus on understanding ethics related to investment banking, too.

If you are willing to get an MBA in Finance, Imarticus brings to you the best alternative. An MBA in Finance, MBA IB, and the MBA PGNAB give you a unique opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technology used in the finance sector and get a strong foundation in fintech, investment banking, or the latest technological trends for managing companies.

Imarticus's MBA curriculum offers you mentorship, real case studies, and practical learning. You can upgrade your profile by developing a strong portfolio of projects and impress employees with a certificate that will boost your career.