UPSC 2020 results out; here's how you can check yours

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 08:51 pm

Shubham Kumar has secured AIR 1 in the 2020 civil services exam, the UPSC results showed.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results for the 2020 civil services examination. Shubham Kumar—a graduate in B.Tech (Civil Engineering) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay—has secured an all-India rank (AIR) of 1. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment, the UPSC said. The top 25 candidates notably include 13 men and 12 women.

Result

How can you check your result?

Candidates who wish to view their results can visit the official website upsc.gov.in. Thereafter, by clicking on the UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 link on the homepage, a PDF file will open where the results will be available. Candidates are advised to save the PDF file and keep a hard copy. The mark sheets of unqualified candidates will be available within 15 days.

Toppers

Who secured the top ranks?

Kumar has secured AIR 1, followed by Jagarati Awasthi (B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from MANIT Bhopal) with AIR 2, according to ANI. Ankita Jain, Yash Jaluka, and Mamta Yadav secured AIR 3, AIR 4, and AIR 5, respectively. Among the 761 candidates recommended for appointment, 25 persons have Benchmark Disability: 7 'Orthopedically Handicapped', 4 'Visually Challenged', 10 'Hearing Impaired', and 4 'Multiple Disabilities'.

Exam

UPSC Main was held in January; interviews in August-September

The UPSC preliminary examination was conducted last October, followed by the main examination from January 8 to 17. The UPSC had declared the results for the same on March 23. The interview round took place from August 2 to September 22. The exam is required for jobs in administrative positions in All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.