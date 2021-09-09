NIRF Rankings 2021: IITs dominate top positions; IIT-Madras #1

Written by Pratyush Kotoky

IIT-Madras has bagged the top spot for the third consecutive year in NIRF rankings.

IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore, and IIT-Bombay have emerged as the country's top three higher education institutions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced today. Notably, IIT-Madras bagged the top spot for the third consecutive year. It has topped in both 'Overall' as well as 'Engineering' categories. Overall, the IITs have dominated the rankings, securing seven spots.

Which institutions have topped 'Overall'?

IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, and IIT-Kharagpur have been placed at fourth, fifth, and sixth place in the 'Overall' category, respectively. Two more IITs—IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati—are among the top 10 institutions on the list. Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University have secured the ninth and tenth ranks, respectively. Jamia Milia Islamia and Jadavpur University bagged the 13th and 14th ranks, respectively.

AIIMS-Delhi tops among medical colleges; IIM-Ahmedabad best B-School

Among medical colleges, AIIMS-Delhi has bagged the top spot, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and the Christian Medical College, Vellore. For the second time, IIM-Ahmedabad stood #1 as the best business school in India. Further, four out of five best business schools are IIMs. The other three include IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Calcutta, and IIM-Kozhikode. Among law colleges, NLSUI-Bangalore, NLU-Delhi, and the NALSAR University Of Law, Hyderabad topped.

Which institutes topped in 'Engineering' category?

In the 'Engineering' category, eight out of 10 best colleges are IITs. While IIT-Madras is at the top, the rest on the list include IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee, IIT-Guwahati, and IIT-Hyderabad. NIT-Tiruchirappalli and NIT-Surathkal have secured the ninth and tenth positions on the list.

IISc, JNU top 'University' category; Miranda House bagged best college

In the 'University' category, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore topped the list, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and Calcutta University bagged second, third, and fourth ranks, respectively. In the 'College' category, Delhi's Miranda House retained the top spot. Lady Shri Ram College ranked second. Chennai's Loyola College and Kolkata's St. Xavier's College bagged the third and fourth positions, respectively.

How does the NIRF ranking evaluate institutes?

NIRF rankings, launched in 2015, evaluate institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters—Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). The rankings are based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters. There are eleven categories in this year's ranking.