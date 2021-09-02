Amazon brings Career Day virtual event to India this year

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 12:54 pm

Amazon is hiring for 8,000+ job openings across the country

The world's leading e-commerce platform Amazon announced that it will host its first-ever Career Day in India on September 16 so that senior management and employees can share what makes Amazon an exciting workplace. A fireside chat with CEO Andy Jassy is also on the cards. The company said that it is currently recruiting for 8,000+ job openings across 35 cities in India.

Golden opportunity

Job aspirants can have one-on-one interactions with Amazon recruiters

Amazon's Career Day virtual event in India will feature multiple interesting and informative sessions from global and India-focused perspectives. The event will also give 140 Amazon recruiters a platform to conduct 2,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions free of charge with job aspirants across the country. The recruiters will reportedly dispense advice about effective job searching, resume-building skills, and interview tips for the candidates.

Twitter Post

Amazon bolstering its workforce with 55,000 new hires globally

WATCH: Amazon is planning to hire 55,000 people globally in the coming months, CEO Andy Jassy told @Reuters. The new hires would boost the company's corporate and tech workforce by 20% https://t.co/lVIj0fmTCJ $AMZN pic.twitter.com/llH41hmCc8 — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) September 2, 2021

Year of firsts

Career Day has been a US-only event for two years

India isn't the only country where Amazon is introducing Career Day for the first time this year. It will also be the first time for countries such as Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Canada. Amazon's HR Leader, Corporate, APAC, and MENA, Deepti Varma, said that for the past two years, Career Day has been hosted only in the US.

New horizons

Amazon to create 20 lakh jobs in India by 2025

"Looking at the response the event was receiving across different Amazon geographies, we decided that we will scale it up beyond the US," Varma said. Varma said that Amazon plans to create 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs by 2025 in addition to the 10 lakh direct and indirect jobs it has already created, three lakh of which were created during the pandemic.

Seasonal trend?

Amazon is hiring just ahead of the Indian festive season

Deepti Varma

Business Standard observed that Amazon's plan to hire 55,000 people globally in the coming months (as announced by CEOJassy) is equal to over a third of Google's headcount as of June 30 and close to all of Facebook's. In India, the accelerated hiring can be tied to the additional manpower required to back the festive season-fueled jump in Amazon's sales volume.

Broader vision

We're seeking passionate builders for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: Amazon's country head

Amit Agarwal

Amazon India's global senior vice-president and country head, Amit Agarwal, explained that with Career Day, Amazon looks forward to sharing its "long-term commitment to tapping into India's potential in the 21st century, and career opportunities to empower and enable this legacy." Agarwal added, "We are seeking passionate builders out there to join us in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to digitally transform India."