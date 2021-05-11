Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G available with Rs. 32,000 off
If you are planning to buy a high-end smartphone under Rs. 45,000, then this is a great deal for you. Amazon is offering a Rs. 27,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G model. To sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing a Rs. 4,000 instant discount coupon along with up to Rs. 1,250 off on HDFC Bank card transactions.
Everything to know about the deal
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB/128GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 47,999 (MRP: Rs. 74,999). You can avail an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 by applying the coupon. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 1,250 off on EMI transactions via HDFC Bank credit cards or up to Rs. 1,000 off via non-EMI transactions.
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G flaunts a Super AMOLED display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
It sports a 32MP selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 865 processor
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.