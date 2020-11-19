Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 01:39 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi has been ranked the most employable university in India, according to the Global Employability Ranking and Survey or GEURS 2020.
IIT-D ranked the 27th the most employable university in the world.
Notably, India has shown an overall improvement in employability, rising from the 23rd spot in 2010 to the 15th position this year.
Here are more details.
According to the study, published by the French HR Consultancy group Emerging and Times Higher Education, IIT Delhi was ranked the 27th best in the world in terms of employability in 2020, rising from the 54th spot the previous year.
Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, was ranked at the 71st spot, sliding down from rank 43 in 2019.
