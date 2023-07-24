Iranian director threatened to withdraw 'Critical Zone' from Locarno Festival

Written by Aikantik Bag July 24, 2023

'Critical Zone' to premiere on August 10, 2023

Artistic freedom in Iran has been a debatable topic for years. Now, reports are rife that director Ali Ahmadzadeh is under threat from the country's Ministry of Security for his upcoming film Critical Zone which will premiere at the Locarno Film Festival. The authorities want the director to pull out of the festival and he has been receiving threats from several anonymous sources.

Ahmadzadeh was banned from leaving the country

Reportedly, the director has been blocked from fetching a visa and has been banned from leaving the country. Producer Sina Ataeian Dena said, "The new technique is that an interrogator is investigating him day and night, constantly via text messages, while he receives threats from anonymous sources and all kinds of attacks and surreal accusations." Reportedly, the film will premiere on August 10, 2023.

More about the film

Speaking about the film, Ahmadzadeh said, "Instead of actors, I worked with real people. In most situations, we had to hide the camera or find complicated tricks to work around the limitations. Making this film was a big rebellion. Showing it means an even bigger victory for us." The film focuses on the underworld districts of Tehran, Iran.

