Radhika Apte to headline Tisca Chopra's 'A Train from Chaprola'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 24, 2023 | 06:16 pm 1 min read

Tisca Chopra will be directing Radhika Apte

Tisca Chopra is a multi-talented asset of Bollywood. The actor is set to be back at directing with her upcoming murder mystery titled A Train from Chaprola. The project was earlier offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan but the actor opted out of the same. Now, the makers have roped in the adept Radhika Apte. The project will go on floors in September.

More about the film

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "It's a tight murder mystery and features Radhika in the role of a strong, confident modern woman with complex underlying layers." The source also revealed that the film is penned by Chopra. The shooting will take place in Uttarakhand. This project will be bankrolled by Manish Malhotra.

Malhotra's banner to produce more films

Bollywood's go-to fashion designer has ventured into producing films with his company Stage 5. Malhotra has some exciting projects in his kitty, which include Faraz Arif Ansari's Bun Tikki starring Abhay Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Zeenat Aman. It will go on floors in October. He also has Vibhu Puri's Chalat Musafir starring Vijay Varma. All these projects will be co-produced by Jio Studios.

