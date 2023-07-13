Nikkhil Advani's 'Vedaa': Tamannaah Bhatia joins John Abraham starrer

Entertainment

Nikkhil Advani's 'Vedaa': Tamannaah Bhatia joins John Abraham starrer

Written by Aikantik Bag July 13, 2023 | 02:38 pm 1 min read

Tamannaah Bhatia to star in 'Vedaa'

Tamannaah Bhatia is currently basking in the success of Lust Stories 2. As per a new development, the actor has joined Nikkhil Advani's upcoming directorial Vedaa starring John Abraham. The director took to Instagram to announce the same. The upcoming film will be a high-octane action drama and is currently under production in Rajasthan. The film is slated for 2024 release.

Bhatia's excitement regarding the upcoming film

This will mark Bhatia's first collaboration with Abraham. Speaking about the film, she said, "I've always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing." The cast includes Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. The project is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The story is penned by Aseem Arora.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by nikkhiladvani on July 13, 2023 at 1:45 pm IST

Share this timeline