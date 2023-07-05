Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan didn't sustain nose injury: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag July 05, 2023 | 01:56 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's nose injury reports are false

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the major movie stars in the world and fans monitor each and every update about King Khan. Recently, it was reported that the actor had a minor nose surgery in the US after being injured during a shoot. Now, reports suggest the claim was false as Khan arrived in India with Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan on Wednesday.

'He is doing fine,' said a source

A source close to the actor spoke to Hindustan Times and said, "The reports about Shah Rukh Khan and his health are completely false. He is doing fine." Fans are rejoicing that their favorite actor is keeping fine. When the paparazzi asked him about his health at the airport, the actor did not respond. Currently, he is gearing up for Jawan's trailer release.

Anticipation around 'Jawan'

Reports are rife that the upcoming Atlee directorial's first trailer will be attached to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One on July 12. Khan will be seen in a new avatar and fans are eagerly waiting for a glimpse. The film is slated to release on September 7. Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which is slated for December 2023 release.

