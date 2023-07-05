Entertainment

Kriti Sanon-Kajol reuniting for 'Do Patti' after 'Dilwale'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 05, 2023 | 01:39 pm 2 min read

Kriti Sanon and Kajol were last seen together in the 2015 film 'Dilwale'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is all set to step into the shoes of a producer as she announced her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. And her maiden production venture, titled Do Patti, will mark her reunion with Kajol. The Dilwale co-stars will be returning to work together once again after eight years. Here's all you need to know about their project.

Why does this story matter?

Sanon began her acting career in 2014 with the movie Heropanti. She then went on to act in multiple films in her nearly a decade career. Now, Sanon is ready to enter the industry as a producer and join the list of actors who became producers. In the past, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and many other actors have turned into producers.

'Do Patti' to premiere on Netflix

'Do Patti' will reportedly be shot in the hills of North India. Speaking about her project, Sanon said it'll be jointly produced by writer Kanika Dhillon. Skipping the theatrical release, it will directly premiere on Netflix. The Mimi actor also added how thrilled she is to be getting to work with Kajol again. "I just cannot wait for this ride to begin," she added.

Here's what 'Do Patti' will be about

The female-centric film will have the flavors of mystery and adventure. Speaking about it, Kajol said, "It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders." Meanwhile, Dhillon said that it'll be released across 190 countries, adding that her collaboration with Kajol and Sanon will be a phenomenal one.

Everything to know about Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films

The announcement regarding Sanon's production house came in on Tuesday when the actor took to Instagram to confirm it. "I love every single aspect of filmmaking and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more," said Sanon while speaking about it.

