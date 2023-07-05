Entertainment

Mollywood actor Arthana Binu accuses father-actor Vijayakumar of trespassing, threats

July 05, 2023

Malayalam actor Arthana Binu accused father-actor Vijayakumar of issuing death threats

In a shocking piece of news, Malayalam actor Arthana Binu made allegations against her father-actor Vijayakumar for trespassing into her residence and for issuing death threats to her sister and grandmother. Taking to Instagram, Binu shared a video in which Vijayakumar is seen jumping over the wall of her house, and she also added a picture of him yelling at them. Here's what happened.

'He threatened me to stop acting in movies,' Binu stated

The actor shared the video of her father jumping the fence accompanied by a long note in which she accused him of threatening her to "stop working in the movies." In her note, she added, "He (Vijayakumar) accused my grandmother of selling me off for a living. He also bad-mouthed the team of my Malayalam movie for which I have just completed shooting."

Binu shared details about the police complaint; ongoing court case

Binu shared that she filed a police complaint but "there was no response as yet." The actor mentioned that there is an ongoing case in the court that she and her mother have filed against Vijayakumar for trespassing, intruding, and creating problems in her workplace. Notably, Binu revealed that her parents are separated, and she has been living with her mother, sister, and grandmother.

Multiple police cases have been filed against Vijayakumar

Binu—known for her roles in Malayalam films like Mudhugauv and Shylock—stated in her post that her father has been creating such issues regularly even though a protection order was issued around 10 years ago in favor of her, her mother, and her sister. The actor claimed that multiple police cases have been filed against Vijayakumar, including one to recover her mother's gold and money.

Binu's father filed a case against her 'to stop acting"

"Whenever I acted in a Malayalam movie he filed a case to stop me from acting," claimed Binu in her post. She further mentioned the time when she acted in Shylock, and her father filed a legal case. In order to prevent the movie from being shelved, she had to sign a document stating that "I acted in the movie at my own will."

