National Pet Day: Meet the wealthiest pets in the world

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 11, 2023, 03:55 pm 3 min read

These pets have more net worth than most humans!

Someone, please make a pet version of Crazy Rich Asians already! World's richest and most influential people who own pets rarely refrain from posting pictures with their furballs. Some even make their social media accounts and cash in money through collaborations, ads, and sponsored posts. As the US celebrates National Pet Day on April 11, let's take a look at the world's wealthiest pets.

Gunther Corporation's Gunther VI

Beginning the list with the world's richest pet that has a net worth of a whopping $500 million! Gunther VI is a German shepherd dog that is owned by Gunther Corporation, an Italian media business. It turns out that the canine owns mansions and private jets, thanks to its late grandfather Gunther III, who was owned by the late German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein.

Varisiri Methachittiphan's Nala

On the second spot is Nala, an adorable cat who is a powerful influencer with more than 4.4 million followers to her credit. Doing multiple all-star brand collaborations and endorsements, this kitty has a net worth of an astounding $100 million. The blue-eye cat also holds a Guinness World Record for the most followed cat on Instagram! Can you believe it? Because we 'cat'!

Look at this beauty!

Taylor Swift's Olivia Benson

Meow! Here's another cat on the list. Grabbing the third spot is music sensation Taylor Swift's cat named Olivia Benson, which has a net worth of $97 million. The Scottish Fold has been featured in many ads including the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers. Swift has also set up her Instagram and has often roped her in many of her music videos.

'Tell her Swiftly' that we love her!

Oprah Winfrey's pets Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke

The fourth spot on the list of wealthiest pets in the world features Oprah Winfrey's furballs Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla, and Luke that gleam in wealth worth $30 million each! The popular author and TV host has included in her will that after her death, each of her pet dogs shall inherit this huge sum from her fortune. Woof! What luck!

Jiffpom, an anonymously owned dog

Rich and oh-so-adorable, Jiffpom is owned by someone who chooses to stay anonymous. However, it is known that this cutesy doggo has a manager who takes care of his engagements. The rich Pomerian has a net worth of $25 million and has a verified Instagram account with 9.4 million followers. Reports have it that the celeb dog charges $32,906 for a post on Instagram.

With that smile, our day is made!

