RIP Pebbles! World's oldest dog dies at 22

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 06, 2022, 03:54 pm 3 min read

Pebbles left for her heavenly abode on October 3, 2022

The most tragic moment of a pet parent's life is when they lose their pawesome kid to death. However, in certain cases like that of Pebbles, such tragedies are layered with a tinge of pride and respect. Pebbles, who died recently, has been the world's "oldest dog living" as per Guinness World Records. Here's all about her journey with the Gregory family.

Let's meet Pebbles, the Guinness World Record holder for 'oldest dog living'

When Bobby and Julie Gregory decided to welcome a pup into their family, they had no idea that after two decades it will live on to become the oldest dog in the world. Born on March 28, 2000, Pebbles bagged the Guinness World Record for the title of "oldest dog living" at the age of 22 years and 50 days.

Destiny The Gregorys realized that Pebbles was older than Tobykeith

After the news broke about Tobykeith becoming the world's "oldest dog living" at the age of 21 years earlier this year, the Gregorys realized that Pebbles was older. When they saw Tobykeith on the news in March, they applied to the Guinness World Records. Post verification of the candidature, Pebbles was announced to be the world's oldest living dog, instead of Tobykeith.

Rest in peace Pebbles left for her heavenly abode on October 3

On Monday, October 3, 2022, at around 5:46 pm IST, Pebbles passed away owing to natural reasons. She took her last breath at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, USA, where she lived with her pet parents Bobby and Julie Gregory after meeting them by chance by following and running alongside them. Tragically, Pebbles was only five months away from celebrating her 23rd birthday!

The queen that she was She gave birth to 32 puppies with her late partner

After adoption, Pebbles, in no time, became the queen of the Gregory house. She is known to have given birth to 32 puppies over three different litters with her late partner Rocky. Both Pebbles and Rocky belonged to the same breed of Toy Fox Terrier. The latter passed away in 2017 when he was 16 years old.

From her 'paw-rents' The secret to her longevity was the shower of love

The Gregorys, in a press release, shared that Pebbles spent her days enjoying country music and being loved. In addition to this, she also thoroughly enjoyed scritches and snuggles. She loved to sit near the pool during summer season. Pebbles's pet-mom revealed to the Guinness World Records that the secret to her longevity was showering her with lots of love and attention.