Thailand shocker: Gunman kills 34 at daycare, shoots family, self
A shocking mass shooting at a child day care center in Thailand led to the death of 34 people, authorities said. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon at a pre-school nursery in Non Bua Lamphu, in north-eastern Thailand. The gunman, purportedly a former police officer, also killed his wife and child, and finally shot himself dead, BBC reported.
Shockingly, 22 children died in the attack, Reuters reported. They were aged as young as two-years-old. He also shot four to five staff members, including an eight-month pregnant teacher. He then went into a locked room where children were sleeping. Following a manhunt, he killed himself and his family. Authorities say the former police officer was dismissed from service last year over drug-related reasons.
The attacker, 34-year-old Panya Kamrab, was last seen driving a Toyota truck with Bangkok-based registration plates. He came into the day care around lunch, when 30 children were present at the centre. "At first, people thought it was fireworks," district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters. Unverified footage on social media showed children covered in sheets lying in a pool of blood at the nursery.
As per reports, mass shootings are not very common in Thailand. The rate of gun ownership, however, is higher compared to other South-Asian countries. To recall, in 2020, an angry soldier killed 29 people across four locations over a property deal dispute.