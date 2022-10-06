World

Thailand shocker: Gunman kills 34 at daycare, shoots family, self

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 06, 2022, 02:22 pm 2 min read

Shockingly, 23 children may have died in the attack, news agency AFP said

A shocking mass shooting at a child day care center in Thailand led to the death of 34 people, authorities said. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday afternoon at a pre-school nursery in Non Bua Lamphu, in north-eastern Thailand. The gunman, purportedly a former police officer, also killed his wife and child, and finally shot himself dead, BBC reported.

Details Staff members, including 8-month pregnant teacher, shot

Shockingly, 22 children died in the attack, Reuters reported. They were aged as young as two-years-old. He also shot four to five staff members, including an eight-month pregnant teacher. He then went into a locked room where children were sleeping. Following a manhunt, he killed himself and his family. Authorities say the former police officer was dismissed from service last year over drug-related reasons.

Twitter Post Watch: Mass shooting at Thailand nursery

Mass #shooting at a #childcare centre in #Thailand’s northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. Initial reports indicate 38 people killed, mostly children.

Police have named a suspect, a 34-year Ex police officer.

He’s still on the run. #กราดยิง #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู pic.twitter.com/dfsfqebTUk — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 6, 2022

Attacker Here's more about the incident

The attacker, 34-year-old Panya Kamrab, was last seen driving a Toyota truck with Bangkok-based registration plates. He came into the day care around lunch, when 30 children were present at the centre. "At first, people thought it was fireworks," district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters. Unverified footage on social media showed children covered in sheets lying in a pool of blood at the nursery.

Twitter Post Trigger warning: Disturbing visuals from Thailand

Victims included 22 children as well as adults.



A former policeman killed 35 people in a mass shooting at a children's day-care centre in Thailand. The gunman later shot killed himself.#shooting #childcare #Thailand #กราดยิง #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู pic.twitter.com/wja05KmAVI — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 6, 2022

Information Mass shootings not common in Thailand

As per reports, mass shootings are not very common in Thailand. The rate of gun ownership, however, is higher compared to other South-Asian countries. To recall, in 2020, an angry soldier killed 29 people across four locations over a property deal dispute.