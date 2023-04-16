Lifestyle

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'There's Shimpi and Rajat in everyone' reveals Dharna Durga

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'There's Shimpi and Rajat in everyone' reveals Dharna Durga

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 16, 2023, 09:40 am 4 min read

Tete-a-tete with Instagram sensation Dharna Durga

Instagram is a funny place and for this, a lot is to be credited to Dharna Durga, the viral content creator who's basking in the glory with her rib-tickling humor. From playing the nosy aunt to Rajat and Shimpi to a next-door beautician, the powerhouse of talent plays all her characters like a pro. Excerpts from an exclusive interview with NewsBytes.

How has your content creation journey been so far?

I made my first reel during the lockdown and it was only for fun. Initially, I never gained reach but as I kept making more reels, viewers started to like my work. I never planned to become a content creator. It just happened! Now when I look back, I feel super happy and grateful for where I have reached, expressed Durga.

What's the inspiration and observation behind the characters you play?

As a kid, I enjoyed roleplaying the characters of the films I used to watch. I've done theatre and love honing my acting skills, so that's where the inspiration comes from. For observation, people around me are nothing but characters. So since everyone has something unique about them, I grab their traits and make something relatable. There's Shimpi and Rajat in everyone, haha!

The family gossip we all need!

Instagram post A post shared by dharnaaaaa on April 13, 2023 at 3:02 pm IST

How was your experience at the Cosmopolitan Bloggers Awards 2023?

I was on a trip with my friends when I found out that I was nominated. I was shocked! Later we had our mini-party there. When I reached the venue, I couldn't believe I was sharing the platform with creators whom I had only seen on the internet so far. I had so much fun meeting and learning from them.

Please tell us about your recent influencer fam trip

I went to Leh-Ladakh with six other awesome content creators and it was a lovely experience. However, I couldn't acclimatize to the weather conditions when I was shooting at a high-altitude lake and felt breathless while I was recording my content. Luckily, the driver helped me with an oxygen pump. Now if I see back, it was an adventurous Khatraon Ke Khiladi-type moment!

What are your future goals?

In the long run, I really want to showcase my acting skills in a web series or show. I want to make a career in acting and play a good role. By "good role" I don't mean something big or among the leading ones, but something that I can give my 100% even if it's a small one. That's what the future goal is.

The accuracy! We are blown away!

Instagram post A post shared by dharnaaaaa on April 13, 2023 at 3:10 pm IST

What tips do you have for budding content creators?

I am also still learning because content creation is a field that you just can't settle into so soon. I too don't relax and sit that one of my reels has gone viral, so this is it. The algorithm isn't even favoring big creators, so relax. Just upgrade yourself, check out the reasons your previous reel didn't work, and be patient but consistent.

'This or That' with Dharna Durga

Momos or Chole Bhature? Haha, momos! Night out or night in? Night out Tea or coffee? Tea! Definitely tea! Instagram or YouTube? For now, it's Instagram. But I like YouTube too. Mountains or beaches? This is tough! But I think I like the mountains more than the beaches. I am happy at both though.

Rapid fire: Dharna reveals her favorite among Shimpi and Rajat

Your guilty pleasure? Watching cringe videos. If you could have one superpower, what would it be? Physical strength like Hulk. If you could have an unlimited supply of one thing, what would it be? Gol Gappe. If Shimpi and Rajat were on Titanic, whom would you save? Taiji will always and only save Rajat, haha!