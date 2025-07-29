Another Pixel 6a catches fire despite Google's safety update

A Reddit user has reported that their Pixel 6a smartphone caught fire despite having installed a recent battery performance update from Google . The incident took place while the device was charging on a nightstand next to the user. The device was plugged into a 45W charger for Steam Deck when it caught fire, melting both its screen and case in the process.

Incident details User woke up to a 'horrible smell and loud noise' The Reddit user, who goes by the handle u/footymanageraddict, shared their experience in a post. They said they woke up to a "horrible smell and a loud noise," only to find their device on fire. The flames were so intense that they even damaged the user's air conditioning unit and left them with throat pain from inhaling fumes.

Company action Google had released battery capacity update for Pixel 6a Earlier this year, multiple reports of Pixel 6a devices catching fire prompted Google to release a mandatory software update. The update was designed to reduce battery capacity and charging performance after 400 charge cycles. Along with the update, Google also started offering free battery replacements for eligible devices. However, the Reddit user who reported this latest incident had only installed the software update and did not replace their battery due to lack of walk-in replacement options in their country.