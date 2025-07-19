Why ED has summoned Google, Meta on July 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Google and Meta as part of its investigation into alleged money laundering, linked to illegal betting apps. The summons require representatives from both firms to appear at the ED's Delhi headquarters on July 21. According to ANI, "Google and Meta platforms are promoting betting apps through advertisements and facilitating their reach to users."

Investigation focus Investigation initiated after FIR in Indore The ED is probing the financial and operational activities of several "dabba trading apps," including VMoney, VM Trading, LotusBook, Standard Trades Ltd, IBull Capital Ltd, 11Starss, and GameBetLeague. These platforms are suspected of illegal trading and betting operations. The investigation was launched after an FIR was registered at Indore's Lasudiya Police Station on January 9 this year, under Sections 319(2) and 318(4) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Recent developments ED conducted raids in Mumbai The summons to Google and Meta come days after the ED raided four locations in Mumbai as part of a major dabba trading and online betting case. During these raids, the agency seized unaccounted cash worth ₹3.3 crore, along with luxury watches, jewelry, foreign currency, as well as luxury vehicles. Cash-counting machines were also found during these operations.