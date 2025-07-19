Google's Pixel Watch 4 to focus more on strength training

Google 's upcoming Pixel Watch 4 is said to offer a more comprehensive fitness experience, including new strength training features and smarter custom workouts. The watch will come with a Workout Builder for creating personalized interval workouts with warm-ups and cool-downs, according to Android Headlines. It will also provide real-time guidance during these sessions as well as detailed post-session insights on your form.

Enhanced fitness Strength training activities were mostly categorized under general workouts The addition of these features would be a major improvement for gym-goers who have found Google's smartwatch fitness tools too focused on cardio. Until now, strength training activities were mostly categorized under general workouts. The new capabilities of the Pixel Watch 4 are likely to change this trend and provide users with a more comprehensive view of their fitness journey.

Intelligent features AI-powered run recommendations for Fitbit Premium subscribers The Pixel Watch 4 is also said to offer new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered run recommendations for Fitbit Premium subscribers. It will provide advanced metrics such as cadence, stride length, ground contact, and vertical oscillation. These features are in line with Google's larger fitness goals and would make the smartwatch a more valuable tool for fitness enthusiasts.