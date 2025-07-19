AI might run out of juice, warns ex-Google CEO
Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, is warning that the AI revolution in the US might run out of steam—not because of tech limits, but because we just don't have enough electricity.
He points out that powering future AI could need 92 gigawatts more than we currently have, which is about as much as several nuclear plants combined (and we've barely built any new ones in decades).
Microsoft and OpenAI are looking for solutions
Big tech is already looking for answers: Microsoft plans to restart the old Three Mile Island nuclear plant by 2028, and OpenAI's Sam Altman is betting on nuclear fusion to keep up with AI's energy demands.
Meanwhile, Greenpeace is worried all this extra power use could mess with climate goals—AI alone might gulp down billions of cubic meters of water by 2027.
It's a reminder that building smarter tech means thinking hard about where all that power comes from—and what it costs the planet.