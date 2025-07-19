AI might run out of juice, warns ex-Google CEO Technology Jul 19, 2025

Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, is warning that the AI revolution in the US might run out of steam—not because of tech limits, but because we just don't have enough electricity.

He points out that powering future AI could need 92 gigawatts more than we currently have, which is about as much as several nuclear plants combined (and we've barely built any new ones in decades).