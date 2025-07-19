Next Article
UP assembly to use AI for monitoring MLAs' attendance
Uttar Pradesh is making history as the first Indian state to bring artificial intelligence into its assembly.
Starting this monsoon session as a pilot project, AI cameras with facial recognition will track which MLAs show up and what they're doing—aiming for more transparency and less guesswork about who's actually working.
Tech will also help legislators during debates
The new system doesn't just log attendance—it checks how engaged each MLA is by analyzing their speaking time, topics, and even body language.
Assembly member Satish Mahana says it's about boosting accountability, not snooping.
Plus, the tech will give legislators quick access to legal info during debates, making decision-making a lot smoother.