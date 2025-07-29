Microsoft's Copilot Mode turns Edge into your personal browsing assistant

Microsoft has introduced a new experimental feature, Copilot Mode, in its Edge browser. The AI-powered mode enhances user experience by letting the Copilot chatbot search through all open tabs and perform tasks like restaurant bookings, product comparisons, and summarization. This new addition is part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to integrate its AI assistant into all its software products.

Enhanced functionality The feature supports voice commands as well With user permission, Copilot Mode can access and analyze all open browser tabs simultaneously, allowing it to summarize content, compare items, and provide actionable insights. For example, it can compare hotel listings across separate tabs or help identify the best product option—all without manual tab switching. The Copilot Mode in Edge also supports voice commands for easier navigation and interaction with the browser. Users can now ask the chatbot to perform specific tasks like searching for recipes.

Expansion prospects What's next for the Copilot Mode? Copilot Mode builds on Microsoft's existing AI tools—such as Copilot Vision and Copilot in Office—to offer a more contextual browsing experience. Sean Lyndersay, VP of Edge product, said it will eventually guide browsing into topic-based "journeys" tailored to user workflows Microsoft plans to expand the capabilities of Copilot Mode by giving it access to browser history and credentials, with user permission. These capabilities will build Copilot's role from assistant to task-executor over time.