Your diet now shapes your health later, says study
A massive 15-year study from Sweden found that what you eat now could shape how healthy you are later.
Older adults who loaded up on veggies, fruits, nuts, whole grains, and healthy fats developed chronic diseases much more slowly than those eating lots of processed meats, refined grains, and sugary drinks.
How 'inflammaging' affects older adults
Following diets like the Mind or Mediterranean—basically more plants and less junk—was linked to lower risks of heart failure, stroke, depression, and even dementia.
The study also introduced "inflammaging," a type of low-level inflammation tied to aging.
Good news: eating better can help fight this off—even if you only start making changes later in life.