How to watch the rare meteor shower double feature tonight
Tonight (July 29-30, 2025), you can catch a rare double feature in the sky as two meteor showers—Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids—peak at the same time.
The show is visible almost anywhere, with the best views after midnight and before dawn.
Bonus: a dim moon means darker skies for spotting meteors.
Where to watch the meteor shower
Head outside, face south, and pick a spot far from city lights for your best shot at seeing up to 25 meteors an hour.
Both showers are active until August 12, so if you miss it tonight, there's still time—but this double peak is something special.
Difference between Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids
Southern Delta Aquariids come from comet 96P/Machholz and zip by fast but tend to be faint.
Alpha Capricornids are slower (from comet 169P/NEAT) but sometimes surprise you with bright fireballs.
So keep your eyes peeled—you might just catch something unforgettable!