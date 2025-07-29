Want to boost your brain health? Get a coach
A big new study says that older adults who stick to a structured, coach-supported lifestyle plan see much bigger boosts in thinking skills than those going it alone.
Over two years, 2,100+ participants who got regular check-ins and support improved their brain health more than folks following basic advice on their own.
Slowed down normal age-related memory decline
The winning approach combined frequent coaching with exercise routines, the MIND diet, brain games, and health tracking—basically a full-on wellness package.
This mix slowed down normal age-related memory decline and helped people stay sharper.
Lower your risk for Alzheimer's
These results suggest that building healthy habits with real support—not just reading tips online—can help protect your brain as you age and lower your risk for Alzheimer's.
It's a reminder that small daily actions add up, especially when you've got encouragement along the way.