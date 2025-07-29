Next Article
Huawei's new AI system challenges NVIDIA's top tech
Huawei just dropped its CloudMatrix 384 AI system, looking to go head-to-head with NVIDIA's top tech.
Unveiled at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, this launch shows Huawei isn't slowing down—even with US export restrictions making things tricky.
The company is stepping up as a major player in China's AI chip game.
CloudMatrix 384 powered by Huawei's own 910C chips
CloudMatrix 384 runs on Huawei's own 910C chips, built for heavy-duty machine learning and deep learning tasks.
With the US tightening semiconductor exports to China, Huawei is pushing for self-reliance and aiming to reduce its need for foreign tech—part of a bigger race between the US and China over who leads in AI.